Sindh government announces holiday on September 1

The Sindh caretaker administration announced a public holiday on September 1 (Friday) in honour of Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s Urs.

According to a notification issued by the provincial caretaker administration, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, businesses, and local councils under the Sindh government will stay closed on Friday, save for essential services.

The notification says, “The government of Sindh declares 14th Safar 1445 (A.H) September 1, 2023, as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except essential services.”

Every year, on the 14th Safar (the second month of the Hijra calendar), Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s urs begins and lasts three days. According to sources, the three-day urs event would begin with poetry marathons, literary conferences, and other activities.