BBL Draft sees record number of Pakistan players nominated

LAHORE: In the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 13 draft, over 30 Pakistan internationals have been nominated amongst the pool of 376 overseas players from 29 countries. From Pakistan, the likes of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Rizwan are a part of the draft, along with other stars like Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, and Sikandar Raza. Naseem, Rizwan, de Kock, van der Dussen, and Raza are yet to play in the Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf has already represented Melbourne Stars for three seasons from 2019-2022, and Shadab Khan, who was drafted by the Hobart Hurricanes last year.

The draft pool includes more Pakistan stars like Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Shan Masood, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Asif Ali, and Usman Shinwari. If selected, Mohammad Hasnain is set to return to the competition after being cleared to bowl internationally again following an illegal action ban. The Melbourne Stars have expressed interest in retaining Haris Rauf for BBL-13, and his remarkable Big Bash record speaks for itself. He holds 30 wickets at an average of 16.40 from 18 matches, putting him on the radar of selectors.

Shadab Khan, who has previously played in BBL-07 with Brisbane Heat and BBL-11 with Sydney Sixers, aims for his fourth BBL campaign before his journey with the Hurricanes last summer was cut short by injury after taking seven wickets in five matches. The BBL-13 Draft is scheduled for September 3, having four rounds, allowing clubs to select a minimum of two and a maximum of three players in total. The first two rounds will follow the lottery order, while the subsequent rounds will have a ‘snake’ format, which implies that the team picking last in the second round will have the first pick in the third round.