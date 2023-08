BUDAPEST: Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway raced to victory in the 5,000 metres on the final day of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, bouncing back from bitter disappointment in the 1,500m four days earlier. The 22-year-old, who has battled an illness this week, ran down Spain’s Mohamed Katir over the final 50 metres to win in 13 minutes 11.30 seconds. Katir took the silver in 13:11.44, while Jacob Krop of Kenya crossed in 13:12.28 for bronze.