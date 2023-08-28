Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi

Zayn Malik is currently dedicating his attention to his two-year-old daughter Khai, as he navigates co-parenting with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The former One Direction star’s mother, Trisha, provided an update on Zayn’s relationship status to MailOnline, following his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2021. Zayn was last associated with Single Soon singer Selena Gomez. However, their brief romance appeared to conclude in July when Gomez unfollowed Zayn and several other stars, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya. Previously, Zayn was in a public relationship with Gigi. They initially parted ways in 2018 but reconciled and welcomed their first child together. Zayn’s past relationships also include his high-profile engagement to Perrie Edwards, which ended abruptly when he reportedly broke up with her via text after a two-year engagement. Trisha told MailOnline: “Zayn’s energies are focused on being a good dad to Khai and his work and that’s not going to change any time soon.” “He’s a wonderful father, very caring and loving and devotes a lot of time to his daughter. It’s what gives him the most pleasure in life.” Trisha said that the Love Like This singer is focusing his efforts on his daughter Khai, who’s about to turn three next month and his work. “He’s a good-looking lad and a lot of women are interested in him but none of that interests him at the moment. He’s not even in the dating game. It’s all about Khai and then his work.”