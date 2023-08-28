PAC tightens grip against vulgarity under guise of stage plays

In response to the directives from Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, the Punjab Arts Council has tightened its grip against those who spread vulgarity under the guise of stage plays. Acting upon the recommendations of the Punjab Arts Council, the Home Department has moved to close the Shalimar Theater in Lahore Cantt, which had been hosting inappropriate performances.

Furthermore, the Punjab Arts Council has issued a stern directive to the Deputy Commissioners of Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, and Pakpattan, instructing them to take strong action against actors, producers, and theater owners who violate the Drama Act. Emphasizing the importance of adherence to established protocols, Amir Mir stated that all Deputy Commissioners are tasked with enforcing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set forth by the Home Department in their respective districts. This includes holding individuals accountable for any breaches.

Amir Mir emphasized that no theater will be permitted to stage a play without undergoing script scrutiny, a full dress rehearsal, and No Objection Certificate (NOC). He further conveyed that teams from the Punjab Arts Council are diligently monitoring theatrical performances throughout the province on a daily basis. Swift and stringent measures will be taken whenever a complaint involving obscenity or impropriety arises. Amir Mir affirmed the Punjab government’s unwavering stance, assuring that external pressures or attempts at manipulation will not sway their commitment to this cause.