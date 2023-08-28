Brazilian Ambassador calls on Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan – Discusses mutual cooperation

Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Olyntho Vieira called on the Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan. Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani was also present.

Issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting. The Brazilian Ambassador congratulated the Minister for Health on assuming this important responsibility.

The appointment of a world-renowned public health expert is a welcome development for the health sector, Brazilian Ambassador said.

Pakistan and Brazil have deep and strong relations. Trade relations and cooperation between the two countries are commendable, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

Health Minister said we are determined to eradicate polio from the country and will work on an emergency basis for the eradication of polio for the prestige of our country in the comity of nations. We are ensuring all measures to strengthen the global health security system, he said.

Effective measures are being taken to ensure universal health coverage. An integrated strategy has been formulated to protect against epidemics, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

Health facilities in hospitals are being developed on modern lines. Border Health Services are being strengthened to deal with epidemics, he said. We are ensuring compliance with the recommendations of the International Health Regulations, said the Health Minister.

It is my mission to pursue the agenda of development and prosperity under the leadership of the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.