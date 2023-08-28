Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Imaan Mazari, a Pakistani rights activist and lawyer, and Ali Wazir, a former lawmaker and PTM leader, are granted bail in a sedition case following a controversial speech at a rally.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bail petition and granted post-arrest bail to both activists for Rs30,000 each.

Imaan was detained by law enforcement from her home in the early hours of a week ago, while her mother, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s former human rights minister, lamented how her daughter was detained by more than a dozen people.

A day after the duo attended the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally, an Islamabad court granted Imaan and Ali Wazir a three-day physical remand.

The arrest of a prominent social activist and lawyer had previously trended on social media, with thousands expressing concern for their release.

Local and international human rights organizations, political leaders, and activists have all condemned the shocking arrests.

The arrests of Iman and Wazir, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, point to a larger, more concerning pattern of state-sanctioned violence against people exercising their right to free expression.