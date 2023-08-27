Aamir Khan hosts a get-together for Laal Singh Chaddha cast and team

Aamir Khan hosted a special get-together yesterday for the cast and team of the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The event marked a significant moment as the film, directed by Advait Chandan, found its well-deserved success on various OTT platforms.

Drawing parallels with the iconic film Mera Naam Joker starring Raj Kapoor, Laal Singh Chaddha too has garnered recognition that came a little later but has been equally powerful. The film’s journey resonates with the delayed appreciation that Mera Naam Joker received over time, and the event was a reflection of the shared passion and hard work that contributed to this achievement.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir Khan, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh among others. Adapted from Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha is the story of a simple man whose extraordinary journey will fill you with love, warmth, and happiness and will also make you laugh.