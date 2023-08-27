Flooded Sutlej inundates several villages in Bahawalpur

The high-level flood in Sutlej river has forced people living in villages of river belt in Bahawalpur to evacuate their families and cattle to safer areas.

Official sources in the district management and Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that due to high-level flood in Sutlej river as the India had release more water into it, villages located in river belt areas of Bahawalpur Division had been affected. “Over 75,000 people have been evacuated from river belt areas of Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Hasilpur, Qaimpur, Islam Headworks, Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Jhangi Wala, Bahawalpur, Khanowali, Fatowali, Sama Satta and other areas during last few days in view of high-level flood in Sutlej river,” the official sources Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Office said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited flood relief camps set up in areas including Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha and Bahawalpur (Sadar Tehsil) where he inspected facilities being provided to people being evacuated from river belt areas.

He said that the district management was ready to deal with any emergency situation caused by floodwater.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 Dr Baqir Hussain who was present at the flood relief camp said that dozens of rescue and relief camps had been set up in Bahawalpur river belt areas for people who had been affected from floodwater of Sutlej river.

“Meanwhile, Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has also set up their camps to provide treatment to cattle being evacuated from river belt areas. Reports suggested that standing crops on hundreds of acres have been submerged by floodwater in river belt areas of Bahawalpur division,” Dr Baqir Hussain informed.

Meanwhile, a weekly weather outlook by the FFD stated that no high flood situation was expected in any of the major rivers except the Sutlej River. In the latest update, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson has drawn attention to the alarming situation in affected areas, notably along the Indus River and its tributaries. Meanwhile, Nabeel Javed, Relief Commissioner Punjab, expressed concerns about the current state of Indian dams. He advised all agencies to remain on high alert. He further urged the relevant administrative bodies to ensure the complete cessation of encroachments along river routes. Javed also stressed the importance of sharing information with local populations to ensure their mental preparedness, providing explicit directives to officials.