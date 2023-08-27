Bigotry Wins. Again

There is no more harrowing image than that of a seat of learning converted into a marketplace of hatred and bigotry. In a video that has sparked outrage all across India, a teacher could be seen subjecting a seven-year-old Muslim student to sheer torture. She even asked other students to slap him around amid heated calls for the eviction of “Muslim children.” That the victim’s parents agreed to not file any complaint and became satisfied with a returned payment has made the situation all the more worrisome. Someone belonging to the largest minority group in a country that claims to be a “secular democracy” should not be forced to gulp down the bitter reality of rampant hatred of their creed and religious identity. As quite remarkably enunciated by opposition leader Rahul Gandi, “the kerosene spread by the BJP has set every corner of India on fire.” However, the discrimination continues to bask in the limelight as others try to argue a strong case for diversity and plurality.

While the likes of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights have talked about official investigations, the said teacher is yet to be prosecuted or even fired over such a gross violation of the universally-mandated rights of children. The sight of the constitution and its fundamental freedoms to security and dignity being trampled by the naked use of religion cards should have been a critical moment of reflection for the entire Indian society. Is this the kind of country they wish to raise their children in?

It is a matter of great misfortune that the most private question of who one prays to has become instrumental in each and every single realm of public life. May it be burning down churches in Jaranwala or cranes dismantling Muslim houses in Haryana, justice continues to be trampled as hatred rushes to collect gold trophies. Perhaps, bigotry should become our regionally-cherished game. *