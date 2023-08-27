British-Pakistani entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah shortlisted for Asian Achievers Awards

This year “The 21st Asian Achievers Awards” is yet again, set to be the biggest celebration of South Asian Talent and their remarkable achievements across various fields. This event is a fantastic reminder of the tremendous contributions by the South Asian diaspora towards Britain and will witness the convergence of high achievers who have made indelible marks in their respective domains, fostering British investment and forging valuable trade ties with their hometowns.

Under the banner of the “The 21st Asian Achievers Awards,” this distinguished occasion will honour and showcase the journeys of exceptional personalities who have risen to prominence in the British landscape. From the world of Arts & Culture to outstanding Community Service, and from Entrepreneurship to the dynamic realm of Media, this event promises to spotlight luminaries who have set benchmarks for success both in the international and local arenas.

One of the standout nominees who has earned acclaim for his exceptional accomplishments is Zeeshaan Shah, who is the youngest ever shortlisted nominee for “The Businessperson of the Year Award.” All other nominees are of Indian origin which makes Zeeshaan Shah the only Pakistani to have received this esteemed nomination this year, making it a proud moment for his home country Pakistan.

Zeeshaan Shah is a British-Pakistani serial entrepreneur who has established himself as a mogul in the business world and is the youngest entrepreneur to have been nominated this year. He is the Chairman and Founder of One Group, a diverse global business group primarily focussed within the real estate & venture capital sectors. His immense contributions towards the British economy and strengthening trade ties with his hometown Pakistan have garnered him this recognition from the esteemed judges.

The panel of judges for this event include some of the leading industry thought leaders from leading industries, honing prestigious positions in the field of Sports, Humanities, Media and Tech, amongst others. Among them included, Mohammed Amin MBE, Chair of the National Muslim Memorial Trust, Shatish Dasani, Chair of UNICEF, United Kingdom, Farzana Baduel, C.E.O. and Co-Founder of Curzon PR and Azeem Rafiq, former British Cricketer amongst other esteemed entrepreneurs and leaders. With regards to Zeeshaans nomination, Azeem Rafiq expressed, “I was delighted to be a Judge for this year’s Awards. The diversity and range of talent across the South Asian community in the UK is breathtaking. It’s important to recognise people contributing to the world, as well as fostering greater trade and investment relationships with their home countries, such as Zeeshaan. I wish all the shortlisted candidates the best of luck on the night.”

On receiving this nomination, Zeeshaan expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the esteemed jury, saying, “It’s an honour to be a finalist at the Asian Achievers awards, which is certainly the most prestigious platform for the British Asian community in the United Kingdom. I recall visiting as a guest years ago and seeing industry giants who I looked up to winning this very award. It is a surreal experience to be a finalist myself today”.

Previous Business Person of the Year winners at the Asian Achievers Awards include G P Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group in 2014 and Iqbal Ahmed, CEO of Seamark Group in 2015, amongst many other of the most prominent achievers of the British Asian community.