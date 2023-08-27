Pakistan seal 3-0 sweep against Afghanistan, grab top ODI slot

HAMBANTUTA: No Naseem Shah, no Haris Rauf, no problem, said Pakistan as they stitched together another splendid bowling performance to secure a clinical 59-run win over Afghanistan to sweep the ODIs 3-0. Crucially, with the win, they also zoomed to the top of the ODI rankings just ahead of the Asia Cup.

Batting first on a two-paced Colombo surface, attritional half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped them reach 268 for 8. In reply, Afghanistan never really found their bearings on a pitch that seemed to have quickened up under lights. Mujeeb Ur Rahman tried his best to briefly throw a spanner into Pakistan’s works as he struck the fastest fifty by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs – off 26 balls and eventually finishing on a 37-ball 64. But the target proved to be a bridge too far.

Eventually, they were bowled out for 209 in 48.4 overs with Shadab Khan being the pick of the bowlers taking 3 for 42. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Saturday in the final match of the series to complete a whitewash and rise to the number one spot in the one-day international (ODI) rankings.

Chasing a target of 269 runs, Afghanistan were dismissed for 209 runs in 48.4 overs. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with figures of 3-42 in 10 overs. Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 209, Afghanistan were bundled out for 209. Afghan spinner Mujeebur Rahman surprised the opponents with scintillating 37-ball 64, making his first half-century, before he got hit-wicket off Shah Shah Afridi.

After the departure of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, shortly for 5 (15), Afghanistan started to lose momentum in the match. Gurbaz’s wicket started the slide for the Afghan batters and it went downhill thereafter. Other batters, who showed some resistance against Pakistan bowlers were Riaz Hassan (34 off 66) and Shahidullah (37 off 65). But Mujeeb, was the highlight of the punch-drunk Afghanistan. In his blistering knock, Mujeeb hammered five boundaries and five towering sixes.

Rest of the Afghan batters, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (13), Gulbadin Naib (0), Ibrahim Zadran (0), Mohammad Nabi (3), Rashid Khan (16), Fareed Ahmad (17) and unbeaten Fazalhaq Farooqi (6) failed to show any significant resistance with the bat. Pakistan bowlers were absolutely brilliant. Everyone filled the wickets’ column, with the exception of Mohammad Wasim (0-35), who got an opportunity to play today and bowled brilliantly, but remained wicketless.

Shadab Khan (3-42) has once again made headlines with the bowl, grabbing three wickets. Faheem Ashraf (2-43), Mohammad Nawaz (2-45) bagged two wickets apiece.

Agha Salman merely bowled two overs, but managed to remove Gulbadin Naib.Earlier, Afghanistan bowlers restricted Pakistan to 268-8 in the last ODI. Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost the openers, Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imamul Haq (13) earlier, but it was once again the pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that put a formidable display with the bat.

Babar and Rizwan racked up 110 in 145 balls, paving way for the visitors to post a decent total on the scorecard. Babar Azam scored 86-ball 60, clubbing four boundaries and one towering six, before he was undone by Rashid Khan. Mohammad Rizwan smashed 79-ball 67, studding with six boundaries and one sixer, before he was trapped by Fareed Ahmad. But, after the departure of Babar and Rizwan, the Pakistan middle order was once again exposed. As Pakistan lost three quick wickets, adding merely nine runs. Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz – the latter earned an opportunity to play today – put together a crucial partnership, scoring 47-ball 61, powering their team to a good total. In his 31-balll 38, unbeaten Agha Salman whacked four boundaries and one six. Mohammad Nawaz hammered two boundaries and one maximum. Others batters, Saud Shakeel (9), Shadab Khan (3) and Faheem Ashraf (2) failed to show any significant resistance with the bat.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had only faced a single delivery and remained unconquered on 2. The Afghan bowlers went on to give Pakistan 17 extras. Gulbadin Naib (2-36), Fareed Ahmad (2-70) bagged two wickets apiece. Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-45), Mujeebur Rahman (1-50) and Rashid Khan (1-42) took a scalp each. Mohammad Nabi (0-18) only bowled four overs and remained wicketless.