Pakistan to deploy army, Rangers for Asia Cup 2023 security

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers to ensure foolproof security during the Asia Cup 2023, government sources said Saturday. According to the sources, the Punjab caretaker government had requested the deployment of the army and Rangers, and a summary in this regard was forwarded by the Ministry of Interior which the cabinet approved via circulation. The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17 and will kick off with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. The sources added that the army and Punjab Rangers would be deployed from August 27 to September 6.

“The Punjab Rangers will be deployed in the second tier Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), while the Pakistan Army deployment will be in third tier QRF mode,” they added. They also shared that special forces will be on standby for the security. It must be remembered that four matches of the Asia Cup are scheduled to be played in the country between August 30 and September 6. While the first of these will take place in Multan, the remaining three are scheduled for the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.