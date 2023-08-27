NAB announces Rs 440m disbursement among Model Housing affectees

In pursuance of the directions of Chairman NAB, Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed for adopting Open Court policy in NAB, the Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh held third monthly open court which was massively participated by housing sector affectees. As per details, DG NAB Lahore commemorated monthly Khuli Ketchary in which affectees of Omega City Housing, Omega Residencia, Pak-Arab Housing Society, Model Housing Enclave, Fizaiya Housing Scheme, Formanites Housing Society, Metro City (Al Raheem Garden), Lahore Garden Housing scheme, Al-Rehman Garden, LDA Avenue-I, Maryam Garden, Elite Town society and Ali Green Group submitted their ordeals before DG NAB for redressal, however, DG carefully listened to every claimant by himself and issued directives, accordingly.

While talking to the affectees of Pak-Arab Housing Scheme, DG NAB informed about the directives of Hon’ble court regarding settlement of all claimants within six month period, however, NAB investigation team is working tirelessly to materialize the behest. Initially, NAB Lahore has sold out few confiscated properties owned by accused persons and recovered handsome amount, whereas, a hefty amount is soon to be received from accused owners of Pak-Arab Society which will collectively be handed over. DG NAB Lahore informed the affectees of Model Housing Enclave that NAB has successfully recovered Rs440 million and soon the disbursements will be initiated. He also stated that in the said case NAB has earlier recovered and gave away more than Rs2 billion among affectees.

DG NAB Lahore, asked NAB team to expedite working on Metro City (Al-Rahim Garden) so, a prominent proceedings may be initiated over the claims. Talking to the affectees of Omega City case, he stated that the Layout plan /map of said scheme has been granted approval from concerned authorities, however, the affectees are advised to pay out remaining amounts and secure possession of their plots from society administration, otherwise, the affectees may refund their paid amounts from the Society. In this regard, NAB Lahore has already issued instructions to the Society administration. While addressing the participants of Open hearing, DG NAB Lahore maintained that, NAB direly struggling to function as per its mandate. He informed that every claimant appearing in open court is being listened by himself and proper initiatives are being taken to facilitate them. At this occasion, while informing about the progress on earlier hearing, he said that two impersonators had been arrested by NAB Lahore over the complaint who were handed over to Police for further investigations.