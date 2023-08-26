Salman Khan returns to Bangladesh theatres with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a smashing comeback in theatres across Bangladesh after eight years, with his last release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

After 4 months of the Bollywood film’s original release worldwide, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ finally made it to cinema halls of Bangladesh on Friday, making it the first film of Khan in eight years to get a release in the country. As per the reports, the title opened in 36 movie halls across the country, along with the biggest Bangladeshi action-thriller ‘MR-9: Do or Die’, but managed a hearty welcome from fans of Khan, who flocked to the theatres with huge posters of the actor.

The cine-goers even cut cakes and posed with the

posters of Khan to celebrate his return.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan-led Prabhu Deva actioner, ‘Wanted’ was his last title to release in the country in 2015.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan’s Box office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’, released earlier this year, was the first Bollywood film displayed in Bangladesh movie halls after 8 years.

As for the film, the Hindi-language adaptation of the Tamil action-thriller flick, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is headlined by Salman Khan, along with a star-studded supporting cast, with the likes of Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla and Vinali Bhatnagar. The Farhad Samji directorial was released across India in April this year, coinciding with Eid 2023.