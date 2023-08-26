Pakistan felicitates India on successful moon landing

In a significant gesture of goodwill and scientific cooperation, Pakistan congratulated India on the successful Moon landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made these remarks during her weekly press briefing in Islamabad. “Pakistan’s reaching out to congratulate India on its achievement of reaching the Moon’s South Pole with Chandrayaan-3 signifies the importance of international collaboration in space exploration,” said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. “India’s achievement is a remarkable milestone, and we extend our congratulations to the Indian scientists who made this mission possible.”

Baloch also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and its role in promoting global peace and development through various international organizations.

She emphasised that Pakistan would continue to foster international cooperation and support inclusive multilateralism. Responding to concerns about terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance. “We have repeatedly shared our concerns with Afghan authorities regarding the terrorism threat originating from their territory.

We expect them to honor their commitments not to allow their land to be used for terrorism against other countries, including Pakistan.