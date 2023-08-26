Sudan war ‘threatens to consume the entire country’: UN

War and hunger threaten to “consume” all of Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of malnourished children are at risk of dying, the UN warned Friday, decrying a dire lack of aid funding.

After four months of a bloody power struggle between Sudan’s army and its former ally the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), thousands of people have been killed and infrastructure devastated in the already impoverished country. “The war in Sudan is fuelling a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions,” said the United Nations’ humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

“This viral conflict — and the hunger, disease and displacement left in its wake — now threatens to consume the entire country.” Since the war erupted on April 15, pitting army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the RSF commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, nearly 5,000 people have been killed, according to conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

But the battles have prevented the recovery of the bodies of many others thought to have died. More than 4.6 million people have meanwhile been forced to flee their homes, either within the country or across its borders as refugees, according to UN figures.