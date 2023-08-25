Watson pips Hudson-Smith to take 400m gold for Jamaica

BUDAPEST: Antonio Watson won a thrilling World Championship 400 metres gold on Thursday as the 21-year-old Jamaican overhauled fading Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith on the line. Hudson-Smith, who set a European record of 44.26 in winning his heat this week, went out hard and was well clear coming off the final bend but that effort took its toll as he began to tie up, allowing Watson to drive through and win in 44.22 seconds. Hudson-Smith, bronze medallist last year, took silver in 44.31, with American Quincy Hall also finishing strongly for bronze in a personal best 44.37 having been overtaken by Hudson-Smith within the first 80 metres. Jamaica’s first gold in the event since Bert Cameron won at the inaugural World Championships 40 years ago came minutes after Danielle Williams had taken the country’s first gold in Budapest in the women’s 100m hurdles.