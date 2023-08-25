Dutchwoman Bol wins long-awaited gold in 400m hurdles

BUDAPEST: Femke Bol of the Netherlands stormed to her first World Championships gold in the women’s 400 metres hurdles on Thursday to put last week’s crushing relay heartbreak behind her. The 23-year-old, second at last year’s worlds and third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was level with American Shamier Little until just before the home straight but pulled away emphatically to cross the line well clear in 51.70 seconds. It was a hugely satisfying win for Bol, who was in tears after falling metres from the line when racing for gold in the 4x400m mixed relay on the opening night of the championships. Little came second in 52.80, just holding off Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton who took the bronze in 52.81.