Kriti Sanon celebrated ‘Mimi’ National Award with family

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon celebrated her big win for ‘Mimi’ at the 69th National Film Awards with family and loved ones. On Thursday, Kriti Sanon won her first-ever National Film Award as Best Actress for ‘Mimi’, sharing it with her contemporary Alia Bhatt, for her performance in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet after the feat, the diva opened up on her initial feelings on the milestone win and the homely celebrations. “I was in the midst of a meeting when my phone began incessantly ringing. It was a moment of confusion for me as I rarely interrupt meetings to answer calls,” she recalled the moment.

“However, this time, I felt compelled to step out and take the call. That’s when I received the incredible news. I found myself frozen for a few precious seconds. Without hesitation, I told my manager to pause the meeting. I immediately rushed to my parents to share this remarkable news. There were hugs, tears, and a flood of emotions,” Sanon continued.

“In my household, impromptu celebrations are synonymous with ordering pizza,” the actor quipped. “Whether it’s New Year’s Eve or a random occasion, we enjoy indulging in pizza. So, upon learning of my win, my mother suggested, ‘Let’s order some pizzas.'”

“I celebrated this moment wearing my pajamas, savouring pizza, with my parents by my side,” Sanon added.

She also acknowledged the love her fans have sent her way throughout. “I am immensely grateful to both my fans and the Almighty. My prayers have been answered.”

Based on a true story, Kriti Sanon-led movie follows the tale of the titular character ‘Mimi’ who surrogate to an American couple in exchange for Rs 2 million. Written and directed by Laxman Utekar, the title starred Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.