Moammar Rana’s wife comes to his defense amid controversy

Moammar Rana is currently facing backlash all over social media for his remarks regarding Indian global actress Priyanka Chopra.

On the show, Rana shared that he initially failed to recognise Chopra in person due to a notable difference in her appearance, which led to his previous infatuation fading away. The encounter sparked an outrageous response from the audience, with Mathira and others pointing out that the show seemed to perpetuate colour-based judgments and calling out Rana and the host for being disrespectful.

Recently his, Mehnaz, has stepped forward to defend her husband’s stance. She asserted that Rana’s remarks were not offensive in nature; instead, it was the host who deliberately sought to stir up controversy.

“It’s not as big of a deal as much as people are making it, as usual. Moammar never commented on her skin tone/complexion as the host tried really hard to make him comment on that, simply saying he couldn’t recognise her as screen beauty is totally different. I don’t see any of our beloved Pakistanis speaking up against her comments on Pakistan and Kashmir while she’s a “human rights activist” as much as you guys are siding with her on this statement, Moammar simply couldn’t recognise her and honestly sharing his experience with the host about it, he’s not responsible for the hosts comments. it’s being taken out of context as you all can see the host was looking for a controversy and got one. Thanday hojayein, much love and peace??” she said.

However, fans were not impressed with the response.