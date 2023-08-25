Allu Arjun says feeling honored and humbled after National Award win

Allu Arjun is in a celebratory mood after he clinched the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards, becoming the inaugural Telugu star to achieve this honor. The actor, who is still sinking in the feeling, reflected the big win with a message for fans on Twitter.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has a phenomenal run at the box office. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in significant roles. Upon achieving the victory, the actor took to Twitter and spoke about his remarkable milestone while congratulating the other winners.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled,” he wrote.

After making history on the global platform, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won the National Award in almost five categories. Congratulating the winners and lauding their efforts, Rm Charan took to Twitter and shared a statement. For those unknown, the actor played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju alongside Jr NTR.

“Heartiest Congratulations to: Team RRR and the visionary SS Rajamouli Garu on 6 National Awards MM Keeravaani Garu Prem Rakshith Kaala Bhairava Srinivas Mohan King Soloman DVV Entertainment, DVV Danayya Garu It’s been a remarkable journey. My brother Vaishnav Tej and my next director Buchi Babu Sana for the success of Uppena Double Cheers for team Pushpa, my brother Allu Arjun and DSP My dearest co-star Alia Bhat for Gangubai To all the other winners, Thank You for making Indian cinema proud,” Ram wrote.