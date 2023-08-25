PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s appeal

In response to a passionate appeal made by a local singer, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ordered the immediate restoration of the Panjara bridge in Balochistan.

The bridge was destroyed by flash floods caused by monsoon rains in July of this year.

“Orders have been issued to the institutions concerned for the reconstruction of Panjara Bridge,” the interim PM tweeted on Friday.

The premier assured the people of Balochistan that their long-standing problem would be resolved very soon.

The Prime Minister’s directives came after singer Gul Meer Jamali used an unusual method to request that the bridge be repaired.

Jamali urged the premier, who is also from Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district, to “fulfil his responsibility towards Balochistan” in a song that went viral on social media.

The famous Pinjra Bridge in the Bolan region of Balochistan, about 115 kilometres southeast of Quetta, was washed away by torrential rains.

On the Quetta-Sukkur Highway, the Panara Bridge was used to cross the Bolan River.

Following last year’s floods, the bridge was temporarily restored, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid a visit to congratulate the construction crew.

The temporary bridge was swept away by the constant rain in April this year and has yet to be repaired, leaving travellers stranded in Bolan for hours due to high levels of water in the Bolan River after rainfall.