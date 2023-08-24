Bilawal appoints Qasim Gillani as PPP Digital Media Head for Punjab

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Qasim Gillani as PPP’s Digital Media Head for Punjab, according to a statement posted on party’s official website. “Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed digital media heads for the following units of PPP with immediate effect: Umer Rehman Malik (Islamabad); Asif Ullah Khan (KPK); Qasim Gillani (Punjab); Naveed Ayatullah Durrani (Balochistan); Nadeem Bhutto (Sindh),” the statement read. “Notification in this regard was issued from Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro,” it added.

Following the notification, PPP leader Qasim Gillani thanked party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. “Thanks to the trust of Chairman @BBhuttoZardari for being made in charge of Pakistan People’s Party Digital Media Punjab. This is a big responsibility before the upcoming general elections, which I will try my best to fulfill. This is the beginning of PPP’s digital era and we are going to lay the foundations of new traditions. Come forward together, Jiyalas of Punjab. Grow and prove to the leadership that we are the best,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Deeply honored to assume the role of media head @PPPDigital, Punjab. Gratitude to Chairman @BBhuttoZardari for entrusting me with this opportunity. Committed to unwavering efforts in service of Pakistan & PPP,” he further said.

“To maintain continuity in its messaging and digital strategies, PPP has kept its digital media organization as one for the whole of Punjab instead of having two separate organizations for Central and South Punjab,” he concluded.