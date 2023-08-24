Putin breaks silence on jet crash presumed to have killed Wagner chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his “condolences” over a plane crash in which Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was presumed dead, describing the mercenary leader as a man who made mistakes but “achieved results”.

An investigation is underway into what caused Wednesday’s crash, which came exactly two months after Wagner’s short-lived rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership. “First of all I want to express words of sincere condolences to the families of all the victims,” Putin said in a televised meeting, calling the incident a “tragedy”. “I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 90s. He was a man of complicated fate, and he made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results,” Putin added.

He mentioned Prigozhin’s work in Africa – where Prigozhin claimed to be earlier in the week and where the Wagner group maintains a significant military presence. “As far as I know, he just returned from Africa yesterday and met with some officials there,” Putin said.

He said the investigation into the crash “will take some time”. “It will be conducted in full and brought to a conclusion. There is no doubt about that,” Putin said, in footage showing a meeting with the Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region Denis Pushilin.

Putin said the Wagner members who died in the crash made a “significant contribution” to Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine and shared a “common cause”.

“We remember that, we know that, and we will not forget that,” Putin said.

Moscow has said all ten people onboard were likely killed, and opened a criminal case into violations of air traffic rules. Western leaders reacted, with US President Joe Biden saying “I don’t know for a fact what happened … there’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind”. France saw “reasonable doubts” about the crash, with a government spokesman agreeing with Biden’s assessment.

Even influential pro-Kremlin figures, such as state television personality and Putin ally Margarita Simonyan, seemed to suggest that it could have been an assassination. “Among the versions that are being discussed [about the crash] is that it was staged. But personally, I’m leaning towards the more obvious one,” she said on social media.

In June, Prigozhin had sent his fighters marching onto Moscow to unseat Russia’s top generals in a dramatic 48 hours that shook Putin’s authority.

Prigozhin had for months complained about the way Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine was being led, where his fighters were often spearheading battles.

In Ukraine, some people rejoiced at the apparent death of a man whose fighters were known for exceptionally cruel efforts. “I feel really happy that this person died, if it is true,” government worker Iryna Kuchina told AFP in central Kyiv.

“Let’s hope that it is.”

Russia’s aviation authority published a list of names that were onboard the Embraer Legacy plane late on Wednesday.

It included Prigozhin and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin – a shadowy figure who managed Wagner’s operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence. Three crew members were among the dead, including the only woman onboard: a stewardess identified as Kristina Raspopova.

Little is known about the rest of the passengers, with Russian media saying most were Wagner mercenaries.

On the site near the village of Kuzhenkino, some 350 kilometres north of Moscow in the Tver region, Russian police patrolled the area, with some masked men carrying rifles. The plane was flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg, where Wagner’s headquarters are based. The Flightradar24 tracker website said the plane appeared on their radar until the last 30 seconds, and descended “dramatically” around 15:20 GMT. Some Wagner-linked Telegram channels had initially suggested that the plane was shot down by Russian air defence, on a day when Kyiv hit Russia with more drone attacks.