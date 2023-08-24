10 JITs to probe Jaranwala incident

The Punjab government has issued a notification of 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to investigate the arson and riots in Jaranwala. The teams will investigate and analyze the evidence to bring out the facts of the twenty-one cases registered on the events of August 16 in Jaranwala. All JITs have been appointed as one coordinator and subordinate officers. As per the notification, JITs consist of CTD, CIA and Investigation Police Officers. All the teams have to bring out the facts as soon as possible and report by identifying the negligence and those responsible and will be sending the report to the government. Earlier, another main suspect involved in the Jaranwala tragedy was arrested by the police as police arrested another prime accused named Robert Charles with the help of CCTV. Meanwhile, Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jehangir Khan Tareen visited Jaranwala on Thursday and met Christian community members, whose houses and churches were burnt by mob on August 16. Other leaders of the party including former provincial minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Noman Langrryal accompanied him. Tareen announced Rs 10 million financial support for the victim families. The IPP leaders visited churches and homes of Christians vandalised during riots by anti-social elements. They condemned the incident and expressed sympathies with the Christian communities. He said although, the federal and provincial governments had taken timely measures for rehabilitation of churches and homes, and announced financial aid for the victim families, it was also a responsibility of all to support the Christian brethren.