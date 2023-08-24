Serena Hotels Raabta panel spotlight urgent mental health awareness

Raabta Serena Hotels Public Diplomacy initiative has always provided a platform for complex yet much needed discussions. It is time that these issues are identified and addressed head-on. The apparent lack of awareness and proper medically and professionally trained staff, it is has become crucial to bring forth the taint attached to these health problems and start understanding the importance of it. COVID saw a rise in mental stress-related issues in people of all ages, a rise in domestic abuse, suicide, and overall mental health was observed highlighting how important it has become to address this matter immediately.

The curator of Raabta, Ms. Sidra Iqbal, a vocal advocate of social issues

related to gender inclusion and diversity, introduced the diverse lineup of panelists, which included prominent people from the field. The panelists were Mr. Kamran Rizvi a motivational speaker and an expert in capacity building. Ms. Rukhsar Khurshid is a relationship management professional with expertise in relationship counseling. Dr. Nausheen Kazmi, a mental health expert at Shifa International Hospital, is one of the most prominent physiatrists currently in the Capital. The last panelist Ms. Sabahat Bokhari is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Jazz, with a clear mission to cultivate cultures of belonging, ensuring a holistic approach with encompasses strategic design, cross-cultural facilitation, and leadership development, making her the perfect fit for the event.

The event had people of different strata of society, members of diplomatic missions, government officials, members of corporate sector and academia attending it. The discussion is based on mental health and the importance of recognizing if a loved one requires help to deal with it. The panel also emphasised the importance of reaching out promptly for help to understand and treat it as per the severity as identified by certified professionals.

Q & A session followed the discussion where the audience, comprising a variety of people from different strata of society engaged with the panel of experts. The discussion was broadcast live to those unable to attend in person to provide access to the discourse for all wishing to participate.