IIUI gives historic reception as Prof Dr. Samina Malik assumes charge

Newly appointed Rector of International Islamic University (IIU), Prof. Dr. Samina Malik assumed her charge on Thursday as she was warmly welcomed at the female campus and Faisal Masjid campus. Worthy Rector IIUI was given a remarkable reception at the female campus where she was received by the Professors, Provost, Students Advisor, faculty members and officers. On the occasion, in a special ceremony held by the IIUI fraternity for Prof. Dr. Samina Malik at the female campus, the speakers congratulated her and termed her as an iron lady recognizing her effortless services as Vice President female campus and Dean at the faculty of Social Science.

The academic fraternity said that the appointment of Dr. Samina Malik is an omen of women empowerment. They said that Prof. Dr. Samina Malik is a role model for the female students and academicians. The speakers paid tribute to her academic and administrative services adding that her altruistic leadership will help in achieving the lofty goals of university’s success.

In her remarks on the occasion, Worthy Rector Prof. Dr. Samina Malik thanked the academic and nonacademic employees for the felicitations and rich tributes they paid on her services as Vice President female campus. She said that she has always been a staunch supporter of merit and rules adding that the IIUI community will find her among the leading ranks to uphold the honesty, dedication and rules. She also praised the female campus administration saying the women have a pivotal role in building the society. She also thanked the Government of Pakistan for trusting her abilities while she also thanked the Government of Saudi Arabia for continuous support of the university. She also praised the vision of university President and reiterated her resolve that she will keep working to make IIUI an ideal international seat of learning.

Meanwhile, on her arrival at the Faisal Masjid Campus the newly appointed rector was given an extraordinary reception by Directors General, officers and employees. She thanked all the officials and commenced the work with a slogan that there is no tomorrow, we shall start the work today. She met with her staff and also visited various sections of her office.