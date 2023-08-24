Pakpattan police arrests 3 accused involved in murder case

The pakpattan police arrested the 3 accused including a female involved in 2 different incidents of murder. According to the Pakpattan police spokesman, under the leadership of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, police station Sadar Arifwala’s police took action and arrested a main female accused Aziz Fatima along with his 2 accomplices, involved in murder of his husband and here paramour. He said that , two months back, on 9 June, in Sadar Arifwala police station area, near the village 48- EB , a dead body of Haq Nawaz was found by the police on the road. The deceased was shot dead, he said and added that, later it was given the color of a road accident to hide the murder. During the investigation, the police recovered a video from the mobile phone of the deceased Haq Nawaz in which the accused Aziz Fatima was killing her husband Farooq Azam along with the deceased Haq Nawaz, he said and added that After recovering the video, the police took action and arrested the accused Aziz Fatima for further investigation, he said and added that, during the investigation, the accused revealed that she had an illicit relationship with Haq Nawaz and her husband came to know about, on which she along with her paramour Haq Nawaz strangled her husband Farooq Azam, while he was sleeping, four years ago. Later, Haq Nawaz also started blackmailing her paramour Aziz Fatima and extorting money, this series continued for 4 years, he said.