North Korea fires space rocket again after failing months earlier

South Korean Joint Chief of Staff said Thursday that the military detected a North Korean projectile likely a space rocket as Pyongyang earlier indicated Japanese Coast Guards about firing a satellite into space once again. In a statement to reporters, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch at around 3:50am (1850 GMT Wednesday). North Korea claims that it has fired a “space launch vehicle,” which was fired southwards from North Phyongan province and “traversed the international airspace above waters west of Ieodo,” it said, referring to the Socotra Rock in the Yellow Sea.