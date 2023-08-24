Meezan Bank wins first prize at ICAP’s Digital Technology Awards

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank has been recognized at the first ‘The Digital Technology Awards – AccounTech Innovation Congress’ held by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). The Bank has been conferred with the top award in the ‘Best Dashboards’ category for its ‘Customer 360 Degree Dashboard’ – a pivotal tool that has helped the Bank bridge gap between data streams and actionable insights. The award was received by Mr. Faizur Rehman – Group Head Information Technology, Meezan Bank at a ceremony recently held in Karachi, which brought together senior management, dignitaries, business leaders and eminent personalities from the corporate sector of Pakistan.

The award recognizes Meezan Bank for demonstrating progress in digital technology, data analytics, machine learning and for showcasing best practices and excellence in automation.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Faizur Rehman said, “ICAP’s introduction of the Digital Technology Awards marks a significant leap towards promoting innovation and digital advancement. Data is central to our strategy, driving us towards delivering world-class customer services. This award is a testament to Meezan Bank’s on-going commitment to digital banking, including crucial aspects such as big data and AI.” The Digital Technology Awards were conducted for the first time by ICAP and broadly covered three categories – use of technology in areas.