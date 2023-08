Pakistan athletes to undergo dope tests before start of Asian Games

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) are planning to organise random doping tests for athletes ahead of the Asian Games 2023, according to media reports. All the preparations for the testing programs are set and about 30 to 40 players will be a part of this. The POA and PSB have mutually decided that their focus will be on sports that have had a bad doping test record in the past, weightlifting, athletics and kabaddi players were specifically mentioned. The Pakistan Weightlifting Association have had a tough time dealing with this issue as in the recent 34th National Games – which were organised in May 2023 – there were positive dope tests of some Athletics and Weightlifting players. The dope tests of the players are likely to start this weekend. It must be noted that the Games in Hangzhou will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Pakistan will be participating in archery, athletics, bridge, badminton, boxing, cricket, climbing, e-sports, fencing, golf, hockey, kabbadi, karate, rowing, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, tennis, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu. Some major sports from which Pakistan will be missing are judo, equestrian, baseball, football and gymnastics. The Pakistan athletes will miss participating in these sports due to funding issues and delays in confirming entries.