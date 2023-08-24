Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’s estranged father, who served as her conservator and is accused of abusing her for 13 years, has no desire to get back in touch with her.

Following the confirmation that the Hold Me Closer singer and her husband Sam Asghari were no longer together, TMZ reported that the singer was willing to make amends with her father.

An insider claims that the controversial singer has “no intention” of mending her strained relationship with her father, and numerous outlets have refuted these claims.

“It’s just not true,” an insider told Page Six of the rumors. “Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards.”

However, another source alleged to Entertainment Tonight that the pop star might give a chance to her mother, Lynne Spears, in the aftermath of her divorce.

“Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, she’s more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom, [Lynne Spears],” the insider told the outlet.

“Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility.”

The insider denied rumors that Britney wanted to rekindle her relationship with her father, who is reportedly ill right now due to an infection, and called the rumors “totally false.”

Complications from Jamie’s 16-year-old knee replacement surgery have negatively impacted his health.

He is currently waiting for a Friday procedure. According to reports, the infection has caused Jamie to lose over 25 pounds.

According to a Page Six report, Britney is only in contact with her older brother Bryan Spears as she works through her divorce from Asghari.

“He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist,” the source said, calling Bryan’s presence “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.