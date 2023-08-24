ECP invites political parties for poll talks

The ECP has invited four political parties – the PPP, PML-N, PTI and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) – for discussions on matters pertaining to elections. The commission sent four separate letters to the parties’ heads on Wednesday. The letters state that the ECP “is charged with the constitutional duty to organise and conduct elections in terms of Article 218(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against”. They add: “Keeping in view the political scenario, the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to take on board and invite your party to discuss the electoral roadmap with your feedback on […] the delimitation of constituencies, updating electoral rolls, conduct of general elections, schedule for elections and other related matters.”

The ECP has asked the party heads to hold these talks in person or through their representatives, with PML-N invited to its secretariat in Islamabad on August 25 at 11am, the JUI-F on August 24 at 3pm, the PTI too on August 24 at 2pm and the PPP on August 29 at 3pm.

“The names of the representatives/ participants who will participate in the said meeting may be shared with the office today positively,” the letters read.

Later, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that her party had received the letter from the ECP. “The Election Commission of Pakistan has invited the PML-N to the election commission’s [office] on August 25 at 11am,” a statement posted by the PML-N on X quoted her as saying.

The statement said the party had constituted a seven-member delegation for the talks, comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Amir Muqam and Attaullah Tarar.

The JUI-F also confirmed on X that its delegation, led by party General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, would visit the ECP’s Secretariat at 3pm on Thursday (tomorrow). In addition to Haideri, the delegation would include Senator Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Jalaluddin and Maulana Attaul Haq Darvish, the party statement said.