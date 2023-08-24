Terrorist killed in South Waziristan clash

A fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday night. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell, the ISPR said. It said weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.