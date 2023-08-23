Influential officials of traffic police serving in same department for decades

It had been revealed that nexus of some officials had made hostage the entire system of capital’s traffic police as they were continuously posted in department for a period of around three decades. Traffic officers posted on the roads are frustrated due to non-implementation of the rotation policy despite their competence and the general impression among the traffic police is that a network of few personnel had hijacked the whole system.

As per the record of the traffic police, the first appointment of Sub-Inspector ‘Muharrar’ Haji Muhammad Ramzan was made in 90s and after this he was never posted to any other department of the federal police. He has also performed Hajj six times on the official account. Once when Ramzan was a head constable ‘Muharar’, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashfaq Khan wrote against him after an inquiry on his file that he should not be appointed to any public dealing position, but this order could not be implemented till date.

Later, a complaint from a female constable was moved against him for allegedly harassing her but this also couldn’t give any harm to Haji Ramzan due to his influence. Interestingly, the said person took the exam for promotion to the post of sub-inspector but failed and when the IG Islamabad went on leave, in his absence, he (Ramzan) was passed in the exam by former AIG establishment Muhammad Rizwan.

The Traffic Police allegedly arrange “Ramzan package” to keep Mr. Ramzan happy. Haji Ramzan currently has three vehicles in use and an official vehicle Mazda is kept only to bring his home goods. More investigations are ongoing in this regard.

Similarly, Muhammad Hanif Tanoli, ASI Protocol Officer SSP Traffic, posted in Traffic Office for more than 15 years while Ameer Ahmed Khan, ASI Wireless Operator, has been in the same seat for more than 13 years. Liaquat Ali Khan Protocol Officer posted for more than 10 years and Abdul Ghafoor Reader SP Traffic appointed in important seat for 15 years.

Shahid Zaman Tanoli Head Constable Operator, Shabbir Khan Line Officer and Javed Irshad has been in traffic office for more than 10 years.