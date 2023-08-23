Punjab Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection of minorities

The Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Meesaq Centres are being established for the protection of minorities including Christian citizens living in all the districts of the province. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said in a special video message about the establishment of Meesaq Centres and its objectives, that a message of the Government of Pakistan printed in all the newspapers is in front of me, which is from the greatest human being in the world, the Messenger of Allah (S.A.W), our Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him. There is a letter written by, , the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) to Christians in which he has given clear orders about the behavior and attitude towards the them. It is forbidden to damage, destroy, steal any object the places of worship of the Christians.

According to the letter, whoever takes anything from the Christian places of worship is guilty of breaking the covenant of Allah and disobeying the Holy Prophet. Their monks and priests will not be removed from their places of preaching. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that according to the orders of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W), the observance of this agreement is obligatory on every Muslim.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also said that many Muslims obeyed the order of the Holy Prophet and protected the lives and property of the Christian brothers in the Jaranwala tragedy. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in the light of the national narrative of Pakistan, the process of national reconciliation and reconstruction has been started. The Punjab Police Meesaq Centres have been started in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the orders of the Punjab government and the national narrative. IG Punjab further said that Meesaq Centres are the unit of Punjab Police for the protection of minority rights, promotion of inter-faith harmony. Meesaq Centres will be established at the district and sub-division level, where there is a large population of Christians and minorities. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Meesaq Centers would ensure protection of the religious, social and social rights of all minorities living in the province. Any abuses, social problems and complaints against the citizens will be ensured in time.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also said that teachers, community leaders, intellectuals, credible personalities will convey this national statement to all platforms including schools, colleges. IG Punjab made it clear that legal action would be taken against those who violate the national narrative of Pakistan. He appealed to the people that all the citizens should support us in this important effort and it is necessary for all of us to obey the order of Muhammad (S.A.W). Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released funds worth Rs. 24 lac.