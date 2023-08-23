Naqvi orders to ensure provision of essential facilities a children hospitals

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Children’s Hospital today. The hospital was marked by insufficient cleanliness arrangements and several wards had dysfunctional air conditioning systems. The condition of both children and their attendants was distressing, with parents expressing their concerns about being compelled to purchase essential medical supplies and surgical items from outside. The washrooms were found to be in deplorable conditions, and the bedsheets were not properly maintained. Parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment delays and the need for repeated visits.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the inadequate medical and other facilities, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a final warning to the medical director, urging immediate actions to ensure the provision of essential facilities. Mohsin Naqvi directed the medical director to conduct daily inspections of the wards and washrooms to enhance the facilities. During his visit to the cardiac ward, the mothers of two children, who were undergoing treatment, raised concerns about having to procure surgical items and medicines from outside sources. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment and instructed the hospital administration to reimburse the costs of these external purchases.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Sub-Inspector Amanatullah, who was there for his son’s treatment. He inquired about the child’s health progress and directed the transfer of an air conditioner from the corridor to the endocrinology ward to enhance patients’ comfort.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the utilization of available bed sheets from storage and the prompt replacement of unclean sheets. He conducted inspections of various areas, including the OPD, reception counter, laboratory, social welfare office, washrooms, specially designed facilities for differently-abled children, play area, pediatric surgery ward, ICU ward, cardiology ward, medical ward, cardiac ICU, and sterilized rooms to assess the provided facilities for patients.

Mohsin Naqvi also checked the fire-damaged medical store and issued directives for its swift restoration. He interacted with children undergoing treatment, displaying empathy as he inquired about the available facilities and the provision of free medicines. He emphasized the need for exceptional medical services for the patients. He also engaged with the reception process, obtaining a token from the machine, and monitored the registration procedure. Additionally, he examined patient records at the social welfare office, conducting a thorough check. During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi inspected the doctors’ café, evaluating the quality and pricing of the food and beverages available.

Present during this visit were the health secretary, Children’s University Vice-Chancellor Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Dr Tipu Sultan and others.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office today with regard to price control in which important decisions were being made for providing relief to the people of the province along with controlling price-hike. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that monitoring of all markets of Punjab will be done. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to regularly visit the markets. The Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will monitor the auction process in the markets. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure implementation on the rate lists of essential edibles and rate lists should be prominently displayed on the shops. He further directed to take indiscriminate action against those on charging more price on the essential edibles than the rate lists adding that zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against hoarders and profiteers. The Price-Control Magistrates were assigned a task during the meeting to ensure selling of essential edibles on the fixed rates. CM directed that Price-Control Magistrates by visiting markets and bazaars should ensure selling of essential edibles on the fixed prices. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the people are facing difficulties due to inflation and we all have to make a collective effort to give real relief to the masses. The performance of district administration with regard to price-control will be reviewed on a daily basis. Chief Minister Inspection Team along with the Special Branch will submit a report on the steps being taken for the implementation of price-control. Secretary Industries gave a briefing about the availability and prices of essential edibles. Secretary Livestock briefed about chicken prices along with its supply and demand. Secretary Food apprised about demand of sugar and its prices. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Chairman CMIT, SMBR, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretaries of Industries, Food, Finance, Transport, Livestock, Agriculture, Commissioner Lahore Division, Cane Commissioner, Chairman PITB, Deputy Commissioner, Nadeem Raza and concerned officials attended the meeting. All divisional Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, special teams have been constituted under the headship of Commissioners to ensure implementation on the upgradation and restoration plan of big hospitals of Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Lahore. Deputy Commissioners, Principals, MSs, Health, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and representatives of others departments will also be included. A principle decision has been taken to establish Health Council for Tertiary Hospital for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals. A uniform design will be introduced for the construction and restoration project of the hospital. CM Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Health Department that available space in the hospitals should be utilized for the facilitation of patients adding that ascertainment of beds should be made in proportion to the number of patients in the wards of hospitals. CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed to complete the construction and restoration project of hospitals within the stipulated period of time.