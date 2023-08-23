Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

BUDAPEST: Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 in Tuesday’s final. Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Ethiopian 21-year-old Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, still heavily strapped after falling metres from the line while fighting for 10,000m gold three days ago, finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.