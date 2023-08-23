Morocco’s El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase world title

BUDAPEST: Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday. The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre. The 22-year-old Girma lost contact with El Bakkali over the final water jump en route to his third world silver in 8:05.44. Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot took a well-earned bronze in 8:11.98.