Fawad, Mahira, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir set to star in Pakistan’s Netflix original

In a first, Pakistan’s debut Netflix original has been announced. As per Variety, the series, titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is all set to star Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles. This groundbreaking show will mark Netflix’s maiden venture into Pakistan-themed content, and its star-studded ensemble promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Adapted from the acclaimed 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo follows the gripping journey of Sikandar, a brilliant Harvard law student whose life takes an unforeseen turn, compelling him to create emotional barriers between himself and others. In Italy, he encounters Liza, a gifted artist brimming with vitality but haunted by a tumultuous past. Their fateful meeting intertwines their destinies in a tale of profound human connection.

The cast reads like a who’s who of Pakistani entertainment, with the charismatic Fawad and Pakistani sweetheart Mahira reuniting after their record-breaking success in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s highest-grossing film to date. Sanam, who previously shared the screen with Fawad in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, as well as the yet-to-be-released Zindagi series, Barzakh, joins the ensemble cast alongside Ahad, whose recent appearances in Netflix’s Resident Evil and the BBC’s second season of World on Fire have garnered significant attention.

The ensemble is further enriched by the inclusion of Hamza Ali Abbasi, who memorably portrayed the primary antagonist, Noori Nath, in The Legend of Maula Jatt. Accompanying them are Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed. This constellation of talents promises to deliver performances that will resonate deeply with audiences.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is helmed by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid taking the reigns. The production house’s previous works, including Bin Roye, Chand Tara, and Fairytale, have demonstrated her ability to craft narratives that evoke both emotion and authenticity. The show’s commission comes from Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team, indicating the streaming giant’s commitment to diverse storytelling from the region.

The production spans continents, with shooting locations in Italy, the UK and Pakistan, promising visually stunning locales and a culturally resonant backdrop for the upcoming drama. While an exact streaming release date has yet to be unveiled, anticipation is steadily building.

However, this is not the first time Farhat’s literary genius has been adapted for the screen. Her previous works, including several hit serials, such as Humsafar, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Matae Jaan Hai Tu, Diyar-e-Dil, Bin Roye, and Yaqeen Ka Safar, have been successfully brought to life on Pakistani television. Additionally, Netflix’s impending series Heeramandi, envisioned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is poised to immerse viewers in the tapestry of pre-independence India set in Lahore’s Heeramandi region, which now lies within Pakistan’s borders.

Pakistan’s first Netflix offering, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not only promises to be a landmark production for the streaming giant and Pakistani entertainment but also a bridge that connects diverse audiences across the world through the universal language of compelling storytelling.