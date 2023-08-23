Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Durrani of selling her explicit videos

Rakhi Sawant and her former husband, Adil Durrani, are embroiled in an ongoing public feud following her allegations that led to his arrest.

The couple, who secretly married, faced a bitter separation after Rakhi accused Adil of domestic abuse and financial mismanagement. Their public spat regained attention when Adil was released from jail and made serious counter-allegations against Rakhi. Now, Rakhi has retaliated with fresh claims, asserting that Adil sold her explicit videos for a substantial sum.

Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, was taken into custody on February 7 after the actress accused him of multiple wrongdoings, including extramarital affairs and physical assault. Upon his release, Adil granted his first media interview to a news portal, where he levied accusations against Rakhi.

In a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant has also made new allegations against Adil. She accused him of selling her nude videos in Dubai for a hefty sum of Rs 47 lakh. Rakhi revealed the distressing details, mentioning that she was filmed while in the bathroom. She expressed her concern about the potential viral spread of these videos, raising issues about her reputation and career as a public figure. Rakhi emotionally questioned the repercussions of such a situation, considering her status as an Indian celebrity and brand. She acknowledged the pressure of being in the public eye and the challenges she faces due to her celebrity status. She emphasized her need to address the situation and find a way forward despite the ordeal.

On August 20, Adil expressed his side of the story. He claimed that he was framed by Rakhi and individuals associated with her. He also announced his intention to share a comprehensive account of the events and individuals involved, indicating that he plans to hold a press conference to address the issue further.