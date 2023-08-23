Ariana joined by Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Ariana Grande was all smiles one short day at the Wimbledon tournament. On July 16, the last day of the 2023 tennis championships in London, the star was spotted sitting in between her Wicked musical movie co-star Jonathan Bailey and fellow actor Andrew Garfield as they watched Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the men’s singles final.

Ariana wore a mid-sleeve, grey, high-neck top and midi skirt by Ralph Lauren and black stiletto pumps, plus a white cap over her hair-dyed blond for her character, Glinda.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton were also spotted near the group. They and Jonathan and Andrew also all wore Ralph Lauren styles. The five were seated in the Polo Ralph Lauren suite.

And they were not the only famous people who attended the tournament that day. Princess Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut, joining her brother Prince George, who is almost 10, and their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was also seen chatting with married couple Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. In Wicked, Jonathan, best known for starring in Bridgerton, plays Fiyero, the love interest of both Glinda and her frenemy Elphaba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo. The two-part film, an adaptation of the hit Wizard of Oz prequel Broadway musical, began filming in England late last year. Currently, most movie and TV productions are on hiatus due to the recent start of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union strike.