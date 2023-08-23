James Cameron denies he’s in talks to make OceanGate film after Titanic sub tragedy

James Cameron is debunking rumours that allege he is involved in discussions about a potential movie about the company that made and operated the Titan submersible.

The director of the Oscar-winning blockbuster Titanic issued a statement on Twitter July 15, almost a month after the small tourist sub from OceanGate Expeditions imploded underwater off the coast of Newfoundland while diving to the wreckage of the famous Titanic ship, killing all five passengers, including the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now,” Cameron tweeted. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

The Oscar winner, who has personally made 33 dives to the Titanic’s wreckage, had shared his thoughts on the submersible implosion in media interviews days following the tragedy.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself,” Cameron told ABC News June 22, “where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night-and many people died as a result.”

Noting the deep-sea exploration community had concerns about the safety of the Titan sub before the tragedy, the Avatar director continued, “For a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

The director also told CNN, “Here’s a case starkly, today, where the collective, we didn’t remember the lesson of Titanic-these guys at OceanGate didn’t.” He added, “I just think it’s heart-breaking that it was so preventable.”

Earlier this month, OceanGate’s social media accounts were scrubbed and its website was changed to read, “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.”