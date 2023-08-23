An introvert’s food order — Noor Hassan’s video goes viral

Actor Noor Hassan, known for posting hilarious videos on social media, recently shared a fun video depicting how some introverts get clumsy while ordering food. Noor Hassan posted the video of him thinking about what should he order. He decides on “Chicken Fajita” and a soft drink. He memorized it and phoned an imaginary eatery.

When the restaurant asked what the actor wanted, he fumbled and ordered “Chicken Fanata” and “Khatija.” Noor Hassan’s hilarious post made netizens laugh. His fellow celebrities Aiza Awan and Zoya Nasir found the situation funny as well.

The veteran star often makes videos of situations people relate to. Earlier, he depicted how hard it can be for children to study in a house where there is lot of commotion.

Moreover, a hilarious video of him with fellow celebrity Mehrunisa Iqbal went viral as well. On the acting front, Noor Hassan’s work in serials ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat,’ ‘Benaam,’ ‘Hassad,’ ‘Bay Khudi,’ ‘Socha Na Tha’ and others earned him praise.