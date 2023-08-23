Charting a Proactive Future: House of Habib partners with Healthx to revolutionize corporate wellness

KARACHI: A revolutionary era in corporate wellness dawns as Healthx, a prominent multinational healthcare management company, announces a strategic alliance with the esteemed House of Habib (HOH). Revered for its profound legacy and significant contributions to Pakistan’s business landscape, House of Habib takes the helm in prioritizing the health and well-being of its valued workforce, comprising 14,000 employees, with a sweeping impact on the lives of approximately 70,000 individuals across the organization.

At the heart of this momentous partnership lies a pioneering vision, one that heralds a proactive, data- driven, cost-efficient and “phygital” (A hybrid of physical and digital) approach to healthcare – leaving the traditional ways behind. Embracing evidence-based medicine as its guiding principle, the alliance aims to gradually reduce the disease burden experienced across House of Habib’s diverse entities, which include prestigious businesses such as Thal Engineering, Indus Motor Company, and Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, among others. This is a one-of-a-kind endeavor to improve employee well-being as well as save costs on healthcare expenditures like never before, through Healthx’s internationally tested, proactive healthcare model.

Khaqan Sikander, CEO of Healthx, stated, “Healthcare should not have to be a zero-sum game, where patients have to suffer for providers to thrive. With data-driven, technology-powered but human centered healthcare delivery systems, we must reinvent ourselves towards models that are incentivized on keeping people healthy. House of Habib, being one of the largest employers in the country has a history of positively disrupting many industries and today is taking a pioneering step towards transforming the domain of corporate health & wellness.”

Echoing his sentiments, Naila Kassim, Group Director HR of House of Habib, added, “Embracing innovation and prioritizing people are the fundamental pillars of House of Habib’s values. Our partnership with Healthx Pakistan signifies our commitment to digitizing healthcare and our employees’ wellbeing. By combining advanced technology with our people-centric approach, we ensure our workforce has access to efficient healthcare solutions. We believe a healthy workforce drives a successful organization, and this collaboration paves the way for enhanced digital healthcare for our employees.”

Healthx Pakistan is a multinational healthcare management company with operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

House of Habib is a leading business conglomerate with a remarkable 120-year legacy in the subcontinent and Pakistan’s business landscape.

For more information about this transformative partnership and its potential impact on corporate health management, please contact Healthx Pakistan at 021-38282433.