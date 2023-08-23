NEPRA approves Rs5.40 per unit hike in electricity price

On account of a quarterly fuel adjustment, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved a rise in the power rate of Rs5.40 per unit on Wednesday.

After hearing a request for an increase in the price of electricity for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022–2023, Nepra made its decision.

According to a formal announcement, K-Electric and Lifeline customers would not be affected by the pricing rise.

The regulatory authority would announce its detailed decision later, and the caretaker federal government would make the final decision regarding an increase in the power tariff.