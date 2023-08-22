TOSHAKHANA CASE: PTI to move SJC against IHC CJ after failure to get relief for Imran

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman till August 24, against his conviction in the Toshakhana case while granting time to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for production of case record.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, which heard the appeal of PTI chairman against the verdict of trial court, also served notices to the respondents.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer Latif Khosa Advocate said that as per the inspection report of District and Sessions Judge Attock, a camera had been fixed in front of the cell of PTI chairman in jail. Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate said that the lawyers were not being allowed to meet the former prime minister. The chief justice remarked that he did not know why the jail administration was not permitting the lawyers to meet the PTI chief despite his order. He said that he had instructed that two or three lawyers could visit the prisoner in jail. The court said that it was serving notices to the respondents to the plea seeking provision of facilities to the PTI chairman in jail. To a court’s query regarding the case record, ECP’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz prayed the court to grant two weeks time in that regard. The petitioner had also prayed the court to suspend his sentence in his plea and he also needed some time for preparation, he added.

Latif Khosa Advocate opposed the request of ECP’s lawyer and said that the trial court had announced verdict in the absence of his client, and his basic rights were being violated in jail. The PTI chief wanted only his right and not of any concession, he added, praying the court to decide the matter pertaining to the suspension of imprisonment sentence same day. The PTI chief’s lawyer argued that the sessions court had announced the sentence against the law as it was even not authorized to hear the case. The ECP Secretary was not authorized to file such complaint, he said, adding the trial court had abolished the right of defence of his client and announced the verdict in one day.

The lawyer said that delaying tactics were being used in the case. The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till August 24.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that it would file a reference against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) after a bench headed by the judge refused to suspend former prime minister Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case.

In a statement, the PTI Core Committee, which is handling the party matters due to the incarceration of the party chairman, condemned the adjournment of the case by IHC till Thursday (August 24). “It has been decided to file a reference against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in the Supreme Judicial Council to ensure the independence of the judiciary,” the party said. It also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the manner in which the IHC CJ issued the decision today.

“The CJP should ensure free trial to PTI chairman under Article 10-A,” the former ruling party said and asked the IHC chief justice to separate himself from the case immediately. “The chief justice of the Islamabad High Court has made law and justice a mere joke. Delay in justice is tantamount to murder of justice,” the Imran Khan-led party claimed. It also alleged that today’s adjournment was done to “continue the series of revenge and violence” against the party chief.