Imaan Mazari gets bail, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala jail

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir bail and sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to jail on a 14-day judicial in a case related to “interference in state affairs” and damaging the public property. Two first information reports (FIR) were registered against Imaan and Wazir on August 19 at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a rally of the PTM in the federal capital. They were booked on the charges of sedition, preventing government officials from carrying out their duties and damaging public property.

The Islamabad Capital Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the human rights lawyer and the PTM leader for “investigations”. On the same day, the duo were produced before a local court in the capital. Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam Khan sent Mazari to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and handed Wazir to police on a two-day physical remand. In the meantime, Mazari filed a plea seeking bail in the case which the court approved today. On the other hand, the PTM leader was produced before the court on the expiry of his two days physical remand. At the outset of today’s hearing, the prosecutor apprised the court that Wazir was not cooperating with the police during the investigations. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court sent Wazir to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.