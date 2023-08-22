Chuques distributed to families of KP police martyrs

In a heartfelt ceremony, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO of Bank of Khyber, and Hameedullah, Additional Inspector General of Police Welfare, KP, distributed pay continuity cheques from the pay plus current account to the families of KP police martyrs. Bank of Khyber would like to take this moment to pay our deepest respects to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their commitment to public safety and maintaining law and order in our province, and also to salute those brave souls who have selflessly given their lives in the line of duty. Mr. Sher Muhammad, Group Head Conventional Banking, along with other senior executives of our bank, also stood in solidarity at this event. The families of our martyrs expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards both Bank of Khyber and the KP Police department for recognizing the sacrifices of their loved ones.